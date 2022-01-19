Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee refuses to talk to Abhijit Bichukale’s family

The much-anticipated 'Family week' on Bigg Boss 15 has arrived. Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the producers opted to go virtual this season. Bigg Boss 15 participants got the opportunity to communicate with their families this week. Former contestant Rajiv Adatia was the one to surprise them, as he had the housemates complete the tasks before calling their family members. The show witnessed many teary-eyed moments as the contestants talked to their family after months. In between all the sweet moments, a unique scene unfolded among Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and his family.

When it was Abhijit’s turn to have a call with his family, most of the members gathered around him and had a sweet and brief interaction with his family. However Devoleena was not present in the scene, and remained inside. The family of Abhijit expressed their desire to meet Devoleena. 'She is not in the mood, something has happened to her today,' Abhijit said. Thus, Pratik Sehajpal went in to call her and tried to convince her to come out and greet his family saying that his family is very sweet. However, Devoleena who was doing her makeup said that she is not interested in a disinterested manner. When Pratik asked him why and pestered her again to come out, Devoleena still refused. He again emphasised that they are really sweet, to which Devoleena replied ‘They can be but I am not interested.’ Finally giving up, Pratik went back and Devoleena continued doing her makeup in an indifferent manner. Meanwhile outside, Abhijit could be seen giving some lessons to his son. As Pratik returned he gestured to the other members that he couldn’t budge Devoleena.

Later, Rashami Desai also ran inside to ask Devoleena, but she remained unresponsive. "I don't want to meet," Devoleena said and added, "Mujhe jis insaan se koi lena dena nahi hai, why do I meet his family.” To convince her, Rashami said that even she was standing in a corner but melted when she saw his family. However, Devoleena didn’t budge and said, “I don’t want to be in a situation where I melt.”

