Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shouts at Abhijit Bichukale during Ticket to Finale task

In the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss 15 house, contestants will be seen getting very competitive. The contestants will be seen putting in all their efforts for getting back the tickets from the fake house contestants. In the recent promo of the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting angry at Abhijit Bichukale and they are seen fighting with one another.

In the promo of the episode, Devoleena is seen losing her calm at Abhijit as she says that he deserves to be spitted on. This makes him very angry and he says that she should not come in between. He calls her, “beech ki bandari”. The challengers Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh are shocked by the fights between contestants. Munmun Dutta exclaims that this is reason why all their tasks are cancelled.

See promo here:

In the previous weekend episode, there was a lot of celebration and spectacular performances by the special guests. The contestants were seen partying on the New Year’s Eve along with the host Salman Khan. They were also bashed by the host on the weekend episode. On Weekend Ka Vaar's Sunday episode, Salman Khan told the contestants that in the upcoming episode, there may be four more contestants coming in the house.

Surbhi Chandna, Mummun Dutta, Vishal Singh and Akanksha Puri are the four new challengers who will enter the house for the Ticket To Finale task. The four new entrants will enter the house with one Ticket to Finale each. They will be staying in the house for a day and will leave after handing over the Ticket to Finale to top 4 contestants.

