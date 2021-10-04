Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a dig at Shamita Shetty & supports Umar Riaz

The show Bigg Boss 15 has started airing from Saturday and the contestants of the show are seen not at good terms. On the first day itself, there were arguments between Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal and Meisha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. Among those, the fight between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got nasty. Pratik also accused Umar of liking hate comments against him. Their fans have come out on Twitter to show their solidarity with Pratik and Umar Riaz.

See the tweets:

Bus yahi khoff barkarar rehna chahiye #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/WjUwbF6RdF — FQ Far had (@fq_farhad) October 4, 2021

Our King Pratik #PratikSehajpal with another epic one liner saying "TO TU BOL LAY HELLO HI" Enjoy this clip in super high quality for maximum pleasure. share, RT comment for more.#PratikFam #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/ufbpc57fk5 — MundaLahori420 (@MundaLahori420) October 4, 2021

Umar be like bhai koi ake bchao isse kahin mar-war diya to hadiyan jodne k liye fevicol mangwana padega #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/0kgE62GRho — Pratik FC (@047Jamwal) October 4, 2021

As per reports, Umar Riaz is being termed a product of nepotism in the house as his brother Asim Riaz was a contestant in season 13. But ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out on support of Umar.

There is a Twitter war going on between the followers of Shamita Shetty and followers of Umar Riaz as they are seen blaming the other as a nepo kid. A user said, “@ShamitaShetty is getting a 3rd chance because of her sister. Whereas @realumarriaz was approached by the makers from last 2 years.” While other users say that Umar got a chance in Bigg Boss his brother Asim Riaz was a contestant before. Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a stand for Umar Riaz on Twitter as she wrote, “What nonsense !How can #UmarRiaz be a nepo kid? Kuch bhi matlab. In the whole lot i can see only one who seems privileged & should be grateful to be part of #BB15 again,that too without much contribution in the past. Rest all seems interesting.”

See the tweet here:

What nonsense !How can #UmarRiaz be a nepo kid? Kuch bhi matlab. In the whole lot i can see only one who seems privileged & should be grateful to be part of #BB15 again,that too without much contribution in the past. Rest all seems interesting. https://t.co/cRh6Qmx2Ba — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 3, 2021