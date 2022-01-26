Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery for her injury on show; Says ‘My health is serious’

Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away from its grand finale and this ongoing season has witnessed some ugly fights and difficult tasks as well. Amid this, the eliminations also add on a new twist to the game. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the finale week and it did leave her fans heartbroken. And while she is out of the BB house, the actress has now made a big revelation that she will be undergoing surgery this week due to an injury sustained during one of the tasks on the show.

Devoleena made the revelation during a live session on social media wherein she stated that her health is serious and that she will get hospitalised on Thursday. For the uninitiated, the Saath Nibhana Sathiyaa actress was injured during the pole task. Talking about it, Devoleena said, “Despite all the obstacles and difficulties, the contestants of the popular reality show have been trying to give their best. I will fight this but am tense about it. It's just that I need your prayers. Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera. She also emphasised that it is a nerve decompression surgery and it is serious”.

Interestingly, Devoleena had grabbed a lot of attention for her growing proximity with Pratik Sehajpal. She also went on to speak about her journey on Bigg Boss 15 and said, “My journey was better in BB 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in life”.

