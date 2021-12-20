Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's mother reacts to Abhijeet Bichukale's misbehavior with her

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is presently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house along with her friend Rashami Desai. They had entered the BB house as wild card contestants. In the recent episodes, it was seen that Devoleena and Rashami Desai were fighting amongst themselves. Their friendship has been affected ever since they entered the house. Devoleena was also seen in a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale as he crossed his limits while joking. Devoleena’s mother Anima was seen getting irritated seeing this.

The actress’s mother shared with ETimes TV, “It's disgusting! I got very angry when I saw that. At first I felt he was treating her like his younger sister and hence said it once. But then he did it again and again, he kept asking for it! When Salman Khan and other contestants said that she should have reacted earlier, I understand that Devoleena thought he's just asking for a kiss in a funny way and hence she ignored it. But later she did react strongly. I have never liked Abhijeet since the time he entered the show."

Devoleena's mother is also disappointed with the recent showdown between her daughter and Rashami. She says that she had warned Devo about Rashami even earlier. She said, "I feel Rashami is selfish. I had warned Devoleena in the last season too and told her that she shouldn't maintain a friendship with her. But she told me that they were very good friends at that time, so I let it be. But now I think she has realised why I had warned her then," she says.

However, Anima thinks that things may get better inside the house in the next few days. She thinks that they may patch up soon and again become friends.



