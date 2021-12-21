Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's new game plan with Pratik Sehajpal; Karan calls Rakhi 'unfair'

As the contestants of the Bigg Boss 15 house are working towards achieving the ticket to finale, the competition is getting tougher day by day. The contestants are seen making plans and forming groups to get the ticket to finale. In the promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants are seen making plans with the sanchalak Rakhi Sawant to dismiss the task. Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai are seen getting agitated by the unfair decision of Rakhi.

As the race for the second contestant to win ticket to finale commences, the contestants are seen giving their best to win the task. But Devoleena makes plans with Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal to anyhow dismiss the task and not let anyone get the ticket. Devoleena suggests throwing the ball out so the task is not completed. Rakhi also talks to Shamita and Nishant, who also agree to not send anyone. Hence, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat smartly throw the ball away as the task resumes. Karan Kundrra is seen getting very angry at Rakhi for playing unfairly. He shouts, “This is unfair”. Rashami Desai also says to Rakhi, “You are doing wrong. You are helping in doing wrong with others.” Rakhi retaliates that she is not doing anything wrong. Karan says, “Sharam karo sharam, cheating hatao to jeet ke dikhao mai maan jau”. Rashami adds that making Rakhi win was the biggest mistake.

See promo here- Click

In the upcoming episode, Rashami Desai will also be seen getting angry with Tejasswi Prakash for talking to Umar Riaz about his relationship. She tells her to not get involved in her matters.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai warns Tejasswi Prakash to not question Umar Riaz about his relation with her