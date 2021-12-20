Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena expresses her feelings to Pratik Sehajpal; Rakhi Sawant & Umar tease Abhijit Bichukale

In the recent episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, the contestants are seen getting aggressive with each other. As the show is moving towards the finale, the contestants are seen getting competitive. The wildcard entrant Devoleena was seen engaged in war of words with her friend Rashami Desai and was also fighting with contestant Abhijit Bichukale. Now in the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Abhijit will be affected by her ignorance and will become sad to know about her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal.

The promo of the upcoming episode will show that Abhijit is highly affected by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s ignorance. Devoleena was seen talking to Pratik in the garden area and she told him about how she's getting attracted to him.

She appreciated Pratik’s game in the show and also explained about the misinterpretation of her statement about liking him initially. She shared, “I got attracted to you, I felt connected to you.”

In the episode, Rakhi Sawant and Umar Riaz will be seen pulling Abhijit’s leg over the same. She will be confronting him and talking about his feelings for Devoleena. “Tumko bahut pasand hai na wo, pata chalta hai dada,” she says. She continues and states how the latter is getting closer to Pratik now.

At the same time, Umar also teases him and says that he has gotten lonely without Devoleena in a span of two weeks. All this while, Abhijit keeps quiet.



