Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena & Rashami Desai lash out at Abhijit Bichukale due to ‘Ticket to Finale’

The show Bigg Boss 15 is now inching towards its finale episode and the game is getting serious for the contestants. They are now seen competing among themselves for surviving in the show. In the promo of the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Bigg Boss has a surprise for the contestants in which one of the contestants will be getting the Ticket to Finale on completing a task. The VIP members had to take the final call, but differences occurred between them as Abhijit Bichukale did not take part in the process.

In the episode, it looks like this ‘Ticket to finale’ task is going to create differences between the VIPs. The promo shows the Non-VIPs performing the task and Karan Kundrra tells everyone that they should play for themselves. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal also says that the trophy will only be given to one of them if they reach the finale.

Going by the VIPs’ decision, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces that no one has turned out to be the winner of the task. And even though Bigg Boss agrees with their decision, there was another shocking twist for them.

It seems like the shocking revelation by Bigg Boss is going to come dawning upon the VIP members, ultimately creating a rift between them. Devoleena was also seen losing her cool after she is blamed and questioned why fingers are being raised at her. She screams and says, “Rashami, I’m losing it.” She charges towards Abhijit Bichukale and asks he was the one who was talking about back-stabbing his own team members. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is also seen lashing out at Abhijit Bichkule for trying to act over smart.



