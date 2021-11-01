Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena & Vishal Kotian get into a spat after she says ‘You don’t care about others emotions’

In the upcoming episode, former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen as the guest celebrity in the show. The makers have shared the promo video on their social media handle. But from the promo, it looks like she will be having a heated argument with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Devoleena was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 also and she was popular for picking up a fight with other contestants.

Coming back to the promo, the video opens with Devoleena saying to Vishal, “Relationship ko use mat kijiye (Don't use relationships).” Replying to her Vishal said, “Har din equation change hote hai (Equation changes every day).” The actress further says, “Shayad aapko logo ke emotions ki kadar hi nahi hai (Maybe you don't value the emotions of people).” Then Vishal interrupts her by saying “Woh aap decide nahi karengi (You will not decide that).” And then he is seen standing with his back to the camera as he leaves.

Devoleena took a dig at Vishal on Twitter and tweeted, “Kaunsa insaan hai yeh (Who is this) #VishalKotian... #BB15 @BiggBoss.” Recently, Hina Khan was also seen in the show and she asked contestants to do tasks.

Watch the promo here:

The season of Bigg Boss 15 features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants; Reports