Bigg Boss 15: Dharmendra to appear on Weekend ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 15 is moving towards the finale and makers are leaving no stones unturned to entertain their audience. After last week’s star-studded weekend episode, Salman Khan hosted show is welcome to grace another superstar. To note, last week Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, NTR Jr, Ram Charan, S.S. Rajamouli, Nora Fatehi, and Guru Randhawa graced the sets. And now, as per the latest reports, the Bigg Boss sets will witness the presence of the He-man of Bollywood, Dharmendra.

Sources known to ETimes told that the yesteryear superstar will be seen on the show as a special guest and will shoot the Weekend ka Vaar episode on December 30. The source further informed that Salman Khan will be shooting for the weekend ka vaar episode a day in advance, keeping in mind the New Year’s eve.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra share a very close bond and the latter even calls the ‘Dabangg’ star his third son. Recently Dharmendra in a response to a Twitter fan, who asked him to send Salman Khan birthday wishes, said, “Salman is like a son to me…. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his Birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine.”

Back when Salman Khan visited the sets of Ranveer Singh hosted show ‘The Big Picture’, actor talked about his inspiration Dharmendra. He said, "Actually, maine na humesha Dharam Ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Vo jo masoomiyat unke chehre pe hain..good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability and that manly body."