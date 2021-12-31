Bigg Boss 15: Dharmendra to make a dabangg entry with Salman Khan on the New Year special episode

As Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards the finale week, there will be a grand New Year party in the upcoming episode. The list of the celebrities gracing the sets along with the host Salman Khan has been released on social media. In the promo of the episode, it is seen that Dharmendra will be making a grand entry with Salman Khan.

The New Year special episode will be full of entertainment and excitement as a large number of the guests will be gracing the show. The list of the guests includes Dharmendra, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shekhar Ravjiani, Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Jannat Zubair and Sidharth Nigam. Dharmendra will make a grand entry on the show with his classic bike from Sholay, and Salman is seen on the side seat. Dharmendra will also say a dialogue from Salman’s superhit movie Dabangg, “Hum yahan ke Robin Hood hai”, and Salman says his dialogue, “Gabbar main aa raha hu.”

See promo here:

Special guest Bharti Singh will also reveal the incident where Salman was bit by a snake on his birthday. She asks him that next time he finds a snake, he should do his towel dance with it, which leaves every in splits. Dharmendra adds that, “Vo saanp nahi sapoli thi”, and Bharti jokes that Colors team had left the snake at his farmhouse to promote their upcoming show Naagin.

See promo here:

The weekend episode will be fun as the contestants and the guests will enjoy the grand new year celebrations.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai breaks down in tears as Rakhi Sawant asks former about her divorce