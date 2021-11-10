Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan leave the show after losing in VIP task? Reports

Bigg Boss 15 is presenting new twists and turns every day. In the recent episodes, there were numerous eliminations in the house. There were two eliminations in the Diwali week. As per latest news, Raqesh Bapat had to leave the house due to medical reasons. And now, there are reports the singer Afsana Khan has also quit the show. A source close to the show informed ETimes that Afsana Khan suffered a panic attack and due to which, she was taken out of the house for medical reasons.

There are other reports also that after losing in the VIP task and getting back-stabbed by her friends Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat, the singer got into a physical fight with Shamita Shetty. Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to gather in the living area and announced that Afsana Khan will have to leave the show for getting into a physical fight with Shamita, thus breaking the rules. As per the upcoming promo, Afsana is seen trying to physically harm herself after losing in the VIP access task. There is no official confirmation about the reason for Afsana's exit.

Earlier in the show, wild card entry Raqesh Bapat also had to leave the house due to medical reasons. The TV actor suffered pain last night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house located at Filmcity, Mumbai. Raqesh has been hospitalised in Mumbai. He is currently under observation and is expected to soon return to the show after recovery.



