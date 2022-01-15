Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra hint at dating Yogita Bihani on seeing Shamita Shetty in a similar dress?

In the upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, there will be some interesting revelations about Karan Kundrra’s personal life. In the episode, he will be seen talking about his ex-girlfriend on seeing Shamita Shetty’s dress. It is seen that Shamita Shetty had worn a beige ruffled dress and on seeing her, Karan Kundrra is reminded of someone and Tejasswi teases that he is reminded of his ex.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita wore a ruffled beige dress and walked in the garden area. Karan Kundrra looked at her and immediately said, "bilkul vaisi hi dress uske paas bhi hai" (She also has the same dress). Everyone assumed that he was referring to Anusha Dandekar. But as per the pictures doing the round on social media, it is seen that Yogita Bihani has the same dress as Shamita. The images are going viral on social media.

See post here:

Tejasswi Prakash, who is Karan's current girlfriend, teased him and told Rakhi Sawant that Shamita's dress reminded Karan of someone. Rakhi runs towards Karan Kundrra and asks him to tell her the name. To which, he says that his ex girlfriend also has the same dress.

Earlier, when Karan and Tejasswi confessed their feelings for each other, rumours about Karan dating Yogita Bihani were doing the rounds on social media. However, there wasn't any confirmation to this news. VJ Andy had tweeted about Karan and Yogita being in a relationship.

After the 'Tejran' angle began on the show, Yogita had stopped tweeting or posting anything for Karan. Now, Karan referring to Yogita as his ex has added a new twist to the story.

Before Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were in a relationship for several years. Anusha had hinted at infidelity as the reason behind their breakup. However, Karan maintained his silence over this topic and said that he respects Anusha and what they had. Hence, won't speak about anything that would tarnish their image.



