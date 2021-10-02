Bigg Boss 15: Did you know Vishal Kotian paid his education fees by selling Salman Khan’s films tickets?

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by the superstar has finally hit the ground. The first contestant to enter the house was Jay Bhanushali and he did not go through the usual on-stage introduction as he made his way straight into the house. Interestingly, Salman personally walked him inside the house and gave him a house tour. Post Jay, we saw Vishal Kotian grace the stage. He was joined by Tejasswi Prakash, the third contestant to enter the house.

Vishal Kotian's grand entry surely left everyone impressed. Not only this, Vishal shared a story on the stage that touched millions of hearts today. He spoke about his challenging days when he even struggled to pay for his educational fees. Vishal revealed how he sold Salman Khan’s films tickets to people in order to pay his education fees.

Salman Khan introduced ‘Awesome Mirror’ on the show. While the mirror described Vishal Kotian as dignified, with a sharp memory, and mischievous, it called Tejasswi as bhukkhad, intelligent and talkative.

Before Bigg Boss 15, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among the Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner and lifted the trophy, while, Pratik found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Are you excited to see Vishal Kotian on the show? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read:Arjun Bijlani puts an end to rumours on his participation in Bigg Boss 15: I am not doing it this year