Bigg Boss 15: Differences arise between Karan Kundrra & Jay Bhanushali due to Pratik Sehajpal

The contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 have been divided into junglewasis and gharwasis. In the recent episode of the show, it was seen that the contestants were given a task of 'jungle mein khunkhar dangal'. During the task, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal got into a major fight, and the former abused the latter. Later, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra talked about the situation, but their opinions were different on the matter.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode of the show, it is seen that Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra are talking about the situation in a corner. Karan was seen talking to others in the garden area, “Jay abused again, Pratik is better than him as he has worked on his anger issues.” He said to Jay, “I feel what you did was wrong” But Jay said, “I know I am right, I don’t care who supports me or not” Karan tells him that what Pratik was told, he followed it but Jay could not follow it. Jay gets agitated by his remark and says, “Tu mujhpe chadh mat”.

See promo here:

It has been seen from the start of the show that Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra have been one as a team. They share a good bond in the show and also do the tasks together. But with the abuse situation, Karan Kundrra called out Jay, but latter feels his aggression was justified.



