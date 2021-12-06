Bigg Boss 15: Differences created between Rakhi Sawant & Ritesh due to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the recent episode of the show Bigg Boss 15, there were several wildcard entries in the house. It was seen in the recent promo of the show that Devoleena became emotional while talking to Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh. This led to a fight between Rakhi and Ritesh as she tried to tell him not to get fooled by Devoleena’s tears. It is seen Devoleena poured her heart out to Ritesh and she had a breakdown remembering her past relationship. Devoleena said it was a beautiful phase and she always wanted to get married early.

Rakhi Sawant asks Ritesh why he got emotional while talking to Devoleena. He replied stating that Devoleena was talking about her past. Rakhi wasn't convinced with his response and continued that if he keeps getting emotional like this, everyone will play with his emotions, and he will be an easy target for everyone. She also added that he'll come running towards her when the contestants back-stab him.

Rakhi Sawant, who was visibly angry, told Ritesh, "Tumko sab thaali mein saja hua mila, isliye kadr nahin hai." Ritesh got angry and got off the bed and asked Rakhi to stay in her limits and asked her to strictly behave as a contestant and not cross the line. Next morning, on the breakfast table, Ritesh speaks to Rakhi but she refuses to speak and says that she will only behave like a contestant with him. They are seen fighting and Rakhi Sawant says, “You are nothing to me”.

In the episode, it will be seen Abhijit Bichukale, Rashami Desai are planning to go against Bigg Boss by going on 'anshan' for deducting Rs 3 lakh from the prize money.



