Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal on fight with Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin: They can’t digest my winning yet

Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Divya Agarwal, who won the OTT title of the reality show, appeared as one of the guests. The actress came on the show to support Karan Kundrra. During the episode, a fight broke out between Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestants - Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, and Divya.

Divya was seen telling Shamita, “Yehi attitude raha na, agle chaar season ajayegi toh bhi jeet nahi payegi.” (With this attitude, even if she comes in next four seasons, she can’t win). However, Shamita immediately hit back and said, “I don’t need your permission. Tujhe toh pucchha bhi nahi tha yaha aane ke liye.” (You weren't even asked to come this season). Divya added, “Mujhe aana bhi nahi tha beta ghar me.” As the two continued their argument, Neha jumped in and supported Shamita.

Now, after the verbal spat, Divya spoke to Etimes and said, “The biggest problem with these people, who were a part of the show with me… We did the same show, they had the same will power to participate in the show, and now that the winner is declared, they look down on the show… saying ‘OTT wasn’t up to the mark.’”

Divya further said that after watching yesterday’s episode she felt like she was back in the OTT version, adding that they (Shamita and Neha) can’t digest her winning yet. Divya said if she was in their place and had any one of them had bagged the title, she would have accepted and respected it.

