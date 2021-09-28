Bigg Boss 15: Don 2 actor Sahil Shroff and Splitsvilla 12 contestant Miesha Iyer to participate in the show?

With Bigg Boss 15 is round the corner, the speculations about the contestants of the show are active. While some names have been revealed, there are numerous others that are yet to be discovered. As per the latest reports, Miesha Iyer has been finalised to participate in the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss. She had participated in the 12th season of Splitsvilla and was also part of the first season of Ace Of Space (2018) along with Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal (the winner of Bigg Boss OTT).

Apart from Miesha, the makers have also finalized the name of actor Sahil Shroff, who featured in the starrer Don 2. He also featured in the film, Shaadi Ki Side Effects.

Reportedly, actor Ieshaan Sehgaal, too, is in talks with the makers to participate in the reality show.

The new season of the most popular reality show will be premiering on October 2. For the present season, the makers have roped in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian (he featured in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal), Simba Nagpal (male lead in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki), Vidhi Pandya of Udann fame, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz and singers Akasa Singh and Afsana Khan.