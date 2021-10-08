Bigg Boss 15: Don't miss Miesha Iyer & Ieshaan Sehgaal's romance as the latter admits falling for her

With lot of action and drama from the first day in the Bigg Boss 15 house, there has also been some sparks flying between contestants. As it can be seen in the past few days, the contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal have been spending a lot of time together in the show. The duo had started bonding with each other from the second day and Ieshaan has also expressed his liking for her on the show.

In the recent episode, it was seen that Ieshaan and Miesha were sitting with each other under a blanket when Miesha asked the former, 'What kind of girl he likes?' Ieshaan replied saying, "She should be pretty and cute, but I only want one thing that she should love me unconditionally." Then, Ieshaan asked her, 'What kind of boy she likes?' Miesha said, "I like very off-beat kind of boys, like who can tolerate my tantrums."

Ieshaan replies promptly, "I've been doing it since the last five days." He further added, "I don't know why but when you cried that day, I literally fell for you." Miesha looked surprised and told Ieshaan that she can't believe that he liked her because she cried the other day. Ieshaan said that she won't understand as he's a different kind of a person.

Miesha and Ieshaan have been spending quite a lot of time with each other in the house. They look quite comfortable and enjoy each other's company. As per the new promo, the housemates will be seen teasing Ieshaan and Miesha and they can’t stop blushing. Miesha and Ieshaan's bond has made her friend Pratik Sehajpal uncomfortable and he was seen picking fights with them unnecessarily.



