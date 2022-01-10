Bigg Boss 15: Is this end of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship? Watch the couple’s spat

Fans of Bigg Boss 15 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the show. Apart from fights and arguments, couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has become the talk of the town. Even in recent Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan also warned Tejasswi about Karan saying that he is not taking a stand for you. Tejasswi also tried her best to prove to host Salman Khan and the panelist members that she is with Karan Kundrra and that they can handle their relationship. But today the promo shows the couple fighting.

In the upcoming promo, Karan Kundrra seems to be affected by friend Umar Riaz's exit from the reality show. In the clip, Tejasswi Prakash is seen trying to boost Karan's confidence by saying that he can make it or break it here, but the actor replies to her saying that things are already here. She assures him that she is there with him and the couple soon fight. He even tries to explain to Tejasswi his point that he has never been humiliated so much in his life.

The fight got extended and Tejasswi was seen saying, "If you are giving me this that you've done everything to me feel secure." Then Karan asks her to decide if he is not making her feel secure. To note, Karan has been getting a lot of scolding from Salman Khan for his behaviour towards Tejasswi.

Watch the promo here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had expressed their feeling for each other on the show. The couple has been arguing a lot in recent times.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Varun Sood supports ladylove Divya Agarwal following her ugly spat with Shamita Shetty