Bigg Boss 15: Equations change in the house as ‘VIP’ doors open for contestants

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will bring a massive surprise for the contestants, which will completely change the game for them. Till now, several small groups have formed inside the house, but with the introduction of the VIP zone, the picture is definitely going to change. As per the latest promo of the show, the doors for the VIP Zone had opened and contestants are seen making speculations for entry in it.

In the promo released on social media, the contestants are seen gathered in the living area as Bigg Boss makes an announcement. He declares that the doors for the VIP Zone are now open and only the VIP contestants will get a chance to win the trophy. This creates chaos among the contestants, as Karan Kundrra is seen talking to Umar Riaz as he says, “It's all about top 5 and it is time to change the game.” Vishal Kotian is also seen talking to Umar Riaz and he says that he will be on his and Shamita Shetty’s side.

In the previous promo of the show, the contestants were told about the VIP zone but the details were not disclosed. It was also seen that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are coming closer in the house as they shared some mushy moments on the weekend episode. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Karan Kundrra will gift an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi to show that he is very special to her. They will be seen hugging later.



