Bigg Boss 15: Ex BB contestant Vidhi Pandya to enter the show as a wildcard contestant? Reports

Actress Vidhi Pandya came to the limelight recently when she became one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The charming actress was eliminated from the show at quite an early stage, along with actress Donal Bisht. She was eliminated due to other contestants’ choice. As per the sources of ETimes TV, the actress will apparently re-enter the Bigg Boss 15 house soon.

As per the sources close to the show, there are hints about Vidhi Pandya, who went through an early exit from Bigg Boss 15, to enter the show again. The actress is reported in quarantine at present and she may enter the show very soon.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vidhi was seen forming a close bond with Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. She got along with almost everyone in the house and the contestants had to take her name with a heavy heart for eviction.

After her exit, the actress has been keeping a close eye on the show and has regularly tweeting about the contestants. She is seen rooting for Umar Riaz and is all praise for his game.

Recently, in an episode Tejasswi Prakash had questioned Karan Kundrra if there was something between him and Vidhi. The actress in her response tweeted her side as she told Tejasswi that Karan will always remain hers and what they shared was a very friendly bond. She also stated that her true friend will always be Umar.



