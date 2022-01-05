Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Pritam Singh slams Karan Kundrra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The duo developed liking for each other in the show and also expressed their feelings for one another. Karan Kundrra also proposed to her on the weekend episode as he went down on his knee to propose her. But with the show approaching its finale week, the equation between the two has not been well. Former contestant Pritam Singh has come out in support of the actress as he slammed Karan for his behaviour.

Fights between Karan and Tejasswi have been getting severe. In the recent episode, there was an another ugly spat between the two. Tejasswi was also seen having a major emotional breakdown on the show.

In his latest tweet, Pritam Singh called out Karan for ‘disrespecting’ Tejasswi. He wrote, “I just the promo #BiggBoss u cannot disrespect women specially when u say u r my love I feel sorry for #teeju #TejasswiPrakash”.

Tejasswi’s fans have also come out in support of the actress and are slamming Karan for his misbehaviour and language. Taking on to Twitter, a user called Karan ‘negative’ and wrote, “Stop playing Dadaji card, Bathroom card, possessive card. It's desperate and you are looking very negative right now”.

Another netizen spoke in support of Tejasswi and wrote, “Stop saying she doesn’t have self-respect. Everything is not black and white. If you dont know what is conditioned control, please read it up. Let her come out, analyse and then take her decision. RN, all we can do to help is hype her plus points. Dont demean her. #TejasswiPrakash”.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi’s recent fight took an ugly turn. During the fight, he passed some derogatory remarks on Tejasswi.



