Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Umar Riaz looks dapper in casuals as he gets papped in the city; PHOTOS

Umar Riaz has been in the limelight for past few months as he was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He was highly appreciated in the game for his sincerity and his strong bonds with the contestants like Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai. The actor received lots of love of the audience and was deemed as one of the finalists, but was eliminated few days back. His elimination was considered unfair by his fans and he also felt dejected on being evicted near the finale. Post his elimination, he was recently papped in Mumbai.

The popular doctor and model was recently spotted in Andheri area in the Mumbai city. He looked cool as he has sported a multicolour tie and dye sweatshirt along with distressed denims. He had paired the look with multicolour sneakers. He stayed and posed for the paps.

See photos here:

The actor Umar Riaz recently opened up on choreographer Geeta Kapur’s remark on his profession and was very hurt by her words. He shared with Pinkvilla, “Any other guest who have come have always been humble to all the contestants. But what Geeta mam did was without knowing about me. I don’t know if she watches Bigg Boss as well but she directly went on my profession and how it is inherent in my nature. She hasn’t seen my funny side, I have always been dancing in the house and cracking jokes, she never saw that loving side of me. She targeted my profession and that was below the belt and I was really hurt,” concluded Umar Riaz.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Umar Riaz on Tejasswi Prakash: When she got powers, her attitude changed