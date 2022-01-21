Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Umar Riaz on Tejasswi Prakash: When she got powers, her attitude changed

Umar Riaz, who was among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15, was recently evicted from the house. The doctor and model, was appreciated on the show and his fans were very disappointed by the unfair eviction of Umar. He had a strong friendship with Karan Kundrra, but his friction with Tejasswi Prakash was evident. He recently opened up on his behaviour with Tejasswi in an interview with ETimes. He talked about her changed attitude and rudeness towards others.

After Umar's eviction, Tejasswi was seen accusing him of backstabbing. To this Umar said that he does not care what Tejasswi says about him. He said, “To be honest, what Tejasswi says about me doesn’t affect me at all. Because I don’t consider her my friend. If my people Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia or Rashami Desai say something about me that will really affect me or hurt me. But honestly, what Tejasswi has to say about me honestly doesn't matter to me. She never mattered to me in the game and will never matter to me in my life too.”

He added, "I never had any personal problems with Tejasswi and in fact we bonded quite well initially. I supported her and took her to the VIP room and that time she was not even my friend, I did it because she was Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend. For me a friend's friend is my friend. But when her behaviour started changing, I had problems with her. When she got a few powers, her attitude changed. I was very humble and down to earth but she changed drastically and talked to others with authority and I did not appreciate this. I felt everyone was equal in the show and just because I have a VIP tag it doesn’t mean I need to get rude with people."

He further added that his dream was to reach the finale, where host Salman Khan would hold his hand. He said that winning or losing was secondary but he wanted to be on stage with him. He mentioned that he is content with the love he got from people.



