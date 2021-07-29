Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar hosted show on VOOT to have a mix of influencers & celebs

By now, everyone has gotten to know that the inimitable Karan Johar will be hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for VOOT, the OTT platform where the show will be streamed. Right after this news about hit the headlines, everyone got super pumped about it. The reason being, Karan Johar has time and again proved his mettle as an impeccable host. At the same time, he also has a knack for ‘making anyone confess anything’ trait, which has got many in trouble during their appearance in the popular chat show Koffee With Karan. At the same time, not many can say NO to Karan Johar!

As per reliable sources, the Karan Johar hosted show on OTT will not just have celebrities, but also the country’s powerful social media influencers. We were also informed that the show will feature a delectable mix of influencers and celebrities. Moreover, in the Karan Johar hosted OTT show, there will be public voting, based on which the influencers and the celebrities will move ahead to the next episodes. When we contacted the show’s spokesperson, they confirmed our news by saying that our news was indeed true.

The launch date for this year’s Bigg Boss has been decided as August 8. Although there has been no official confirmation or announcement about this year’s participants, a few names who have been strongly rumoured to be inside the Bigg Boss’ house include Anita Hassandani’s hubby Rohit Reddy, Aashika Bhatia, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal, and Riddhima Pandit, , among others.

By- Satish Sundaresan

