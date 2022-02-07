Bigg Boss 15 fame Neha Bhasin shares she has tested positive for COVID-19

Neha Bhasin is one of the most popular singers in the Bollywood industry. She recently came to the limelight with the show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress recently shared that she has tested COVID-19 positive and is under medication. The actress shared the news on social media. The cases of Covid have been on a declining curve for the last few weeks but the pandemic is not over yet and people need to be cautious.

Neha Bhasin was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she had entered as a wild card contestant. The singer had formed a good friendship with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, and others in the house. Neha and numerous other Bigg Boss 15 contestants were also seen at the birthday bash of Shamita Shetty, which was on 2nd February. The singer had attended the party with her husband and had shared numerous pictures from the party. She has isolated herself and took it on Instagram to share a story about her condition.

Sometime earlier, in a tweets thread, Neha revealed that she suffered depression after her Bigg Boss OTT stint and was on anti-depressants. Neha wrote, “After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti-depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all.” She added, “I don't do well with games, I don't do too well in toxic houses, I don't know how to hold my emotions back. And it's been very difficult to let go off few, things but all in all I am grateful. Truly and deeply for it all. All humans have their good, bad and ugly. Big hugs.”



