Bigg Boss 15 fame Vidhi Pandya clears the air on her re entry in the house: Things didn’t work out mutually

Vidhi Pandya was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, but the actress was eliminated in the initial few weeks. The elimination was done on the basis of the votes of the contestants as they felt that she was not contributing enough to the show. Her fans were surprised by her eviction and they felt it was unfair. There were rumours about the actress re-entering the show as a wild card but now, Vidhi has opened up about it and cleared the air about not entering the show.

In the past few weeks, there were talks about Vidhi coming back on the show as a wild card entry, though, there was no confirmation from her side. Now, Vidhi has finally broken her silence on the same and while interacting with the media the actress has said that “I wouldn’t say that the news was not false as I was in talks with the makers of the show and everything was almost sorted but then things didn’t work out mutually and hence, I wouldn’t be seen on the show”

Vidhi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and they were demanding her comeback on the show. Salman Khan was also seen lashing out at the contestants for taking her name as he felt that she was doing good on the show and deserved to be in the house. She had built true alliances with everyone but unfortunately was backstabbed by her own people. Now, with Vidhi confirming about the same, her fans certainly would be disappointed. However, she promised her fans that she would be coming out with something interesting and would be announcing it very soon.



