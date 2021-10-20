Bigg Boss 15: Fans find Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya’s eviction unfair; Extend support to them

There were no eliminations in the second week of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. But the contestantss got a major shock in the third week of the show with three announcements by Bigg Boss. In one of the announcements, he said the housemates had to takes the names of two contestants whose contribution has been least in the show, and they will be eliminated from the show. The highest votes went for Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya, due to which they were eliminated from the show. The fans of the actresses were upset with their sudden elimination and shared their opinion on Twitter.

Fans of the actors shared that they are disappointed with the elimination and it was unfair to them. Some tweets by the fans are as follows:

My heart is broken Broken heart they deserved so much better. STAY STRONG UMAR RIAZ

Umar’s face while everyone is taking Donal and Vidhi’s name #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 please bring #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht back! They are more deserving than most of the contestants. #BB15live

#BiggBoss15: why are the makers even asking for people to vote when they have to eliminate housemates like this #VidhiiPandya and #DonalBhist!! VERY UNFAIR!! #BB15 #ColorsTV #BiggBoss #ColorsTV #SalmanKhan

In others season, saw people to take stand for their friends, saved from nomination and had each others backs even if they were wrong. These so called friends took her name for elimination and later was shedding fake tears. You deserve better girl Broken heart #VidhiPandya #BiggBoss15

Stop showing this fake drama ! We all know how much wrong you have done to Vidhi ! Unfair eviction BRING BACK VIDHI #VidhiPandya

BRING BACK VIDHI #VidhiPandya — Zabin Tasnim (@tasnim_zabin) October 20, 2021





