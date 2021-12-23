Bigg Boss 15: Fans support Karan Kundrra and trend ‘We feel your pain Karan’ on Twitter

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been in the limelight since the start of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actors were seen bonding with each other and falling in love in the BB house. But as the game progressed, it is seen that differences arised in their relationship and they have started drifting apart. A fight between Karan and Tejasswi over their loyalties in the show was seen. Later, Karan was seen breaking down as Tejasswi questioned his love. Fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their support to him for his heartbreak.

Several pictures and videos of Karan breaking down post the argument have been floating around on social media ever since. As the actor goes through a tough time inside the house, fans have come in support to keep going strong. After seeing him cry, Karan's fans took to Twitter and trended ‘We feel your pain Karan’ and ‘Be fair with Karan’.

A fan shared the video featuring Karan and Tejasswi’s fight and wrote, “Stop Playing women card & sympathy card to fool the audience you know your sister game starts with karan & ends with Karan so she is using #KaranKundrra as per convenience & outside you & your poops are trying to bully him & destroy his image he is also someone's bro & son”.

Another talked about the mental trauma Karan has been going through and said, “The mental trauma he's going through for being an emotional person is not appreciated. I request the makers of @biggboss to please take up this topic in WKV WE FEEL YOUR PAIN KARAN”.

For the unversed, a fight broke out between Karan and Tejasswi after the former questioned Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s support for her in a task. The latter got offended and said, “You have a problem if I win.” This was followed by a verbal spat between them. Tejasswi said that she will only fight for those who will play for her. She also accused Karan of belittling her emotions.



