Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan compares Afsana Khan to Dolly Bindra in the Weekend Ka Vaar

In the weekend episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, the popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan entered the show. She was seen questioning contestants and specifically pointed out the behaviour of Afsana Khan on the show. She compared her with previous contestant Dolly Bindra, who was popular for her fights and shouting at others.

Farah Khan gave a task to the contestants after her entry into the house, as she asked them to rank themselves. She talked about the actions of the contestants individually. She told Afsana Khan that she is scared of her as she shouts at everyone. She even teased that Afsana should visit her shoots and shout at people. Farah asked Afsana, "Main bhi tujhe buddhi lagti hoon?" Afsana was left embarrassed hearing this.

Farah further asked her, "Do you want to be Dolly Bindra of the show?" Farah explained how Dolly got scared after seeing her actions in Season 4 and later corrected her behaviour.

Farah ranked all the contestants as per the value they added in the show and placed Karan Kundrra at number 1, Tejasswi Prakash at number 2, and Vishal Kotian at the third spot. Shamita Shetty at fourth, Pratik Sehajpal at the fifth, and Jay Bhanushali at the sixth spot.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that Afsana Khan was getting into fights, tearing clothes, and throwing slippers at people. Recently, she also got into a fight with Shamita Shetty for age-shaming her. Show host Salman Khan brought it up at the weekend ka vaar episode. Salman called her out over her remarks on Shamita. “I'll tell you what all you've said. ‘Shamita buddhi hai, ghar baithne ka time hai tera. Ghatiya aurat'." He was very angry and asked, “You will decide who is cheap?"



