Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan to grace the show with the host Salman Khan?

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be full of twists and turns. With numerous controversies and fights happening in the past weeks, there are numerous topics that will be taken up in the show. Owing to numerous fights and drama in the show, it has entered the top 10 shows on BARC. As per Telly Chakkar, the popular producer director Farah Khan will be gracing the sets of the show.

In the previous episode, it was seen that four junglewasis namely Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa will be playing with the Bigg Boss OTT contestants. There was also a major fight between Shamita and Afsana Khan.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan would be back and would be seen slamming a few contestants who did wrong in the game. Afsana Khan would be bashed for her behavior in the whole week.

For every weekend episode a special guest is invited to the show, and they have a great time with Salman Khan and the contestants. Farah has been a big fan of the show and she keenly watches every season. She also revealed that she is watching this one too and also shares a view on this season.

As per their sources, Farah will be revealing who would be getting eliminated from the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. Farah Khan had hosted Bigg Boss Season 8 after the show had got extended as Salman couldn’t continue due to date problems.



