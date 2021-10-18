Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan teases Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s budding romance

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 was enriched with entertainment and excitement. Filmmaker-choreographer, Farah Khan was the special guest on the show and she was seen having fun interactions with the contestants. There was a sweet moment in the show when the contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal expressed his love for Miesha Iyer in front of everyone, and even Farah was left awestruck by his sweet gesture.

In the episode, it was seen that Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian were given a task to conduct a radio show, 'The Akka Anna Show' where the latter played many characters. They interacted with the contestants and also teased them. While conducting one such act, Vishal and Shamita asked Ieshaan to express his feelings for Miesha Iyer.

Ieshaan took the centre stage and told everyone that the show and the platform means a lot to him, and he had never expected in his life that he would fall in love on the show. Ieshaan stated that the rest of the housemates only got the show, but he has got two precious things, the Bigg Boss house and Miesha Iyer. All the contestants cheered for them as Ieshaan went down on his knees to propose to Miesha. He told her, "The connection I feel with you, I feel with none. I Ieshaan want to Miesha, will you Mieshaan?". Miesha hugged Ieshaan and whispered I Love You into his ears. All the housemates rooted for them. They then danced on the song Ishq Waala Love and Ieshaan kissed her forehead.

Later, Salman briefed Farah about Ieshaan's proposal to Miesha, to which she said how can someone fall in love so quickly. She even joked, "Love at first sight toh suna tha, ye loh love at first night hai".



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal gets upset at Meisha Iyer for abusing the opposite team