Bigg Boss 15: The Fight Is On! Tejasswi Prakash refuses to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friend

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and obviously the entertainment factor. It has become so popular that the finale of the show has been extended by a few more weeks. The dynamics of the show have been changing since day one and hence it is difficult to predict anything. Amid this, Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattarcharjee have emerged to be the most talked-about contestants of the reality TV show.

Be it Tejasswi’s romantic entanglement with Karan Kundraa or Devoleena’s rift with Rashami Desai, the two are striving hard to change their gaming tactics as the finale nears. Now, during the latest episode Tejasswi Prakash claimed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was never her friend. It so happens that during the captaincy task the buzzer plays and Devoleena comes out of the zombie zone.

She prepares to break Tejasswi’s tombstone for the arrogance she showed her after becoming a VIP. Devoleena deems Prakash as a weak contender who keeps saying that she doesn’t have friends but conveniently takes help from others in the time of need. A furious Tejasswi tells Devoleena that if she is going to plot behind her back then she doesn’t consider her as a friend.

Devoleena replies saying that she has never plotted against her. Meanwhile, Prakash asserts that she isn’t stupid and that Devoleena was never her friend. Anxious Devoleena reminds Tejasswi that she has confided in her a lot of times previously and that she is doing her a favour by not bringing up all the negative things. Tejasswi gives a stern reply stating that she is strong enough and doesn’t need anyone else’s support.

