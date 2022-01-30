Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Evicted Shamita Shetty wants Pratik Sehajpal to win; Says ‘He thinks, breathes this show’

The Finale of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is underway and Shamita Shetty is out of the race. It is Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash who made it to Top 3. Her eviction did come as a surprise. Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who visited the sets for promoting her upcoming flick Gehraiyaan entered the house to bring Shamita out of the house. To note, it was Shamita’s third appearance in Bigg Boss as earlier she was part of Bigg Boss 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

After her eviction, Shamita talked to Salman and said, “I did not expect whatever happened inside the house. This is really tough show and honestly, I am really happy that I could reach till end. This is really big for me. Also, ‘Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar khete hain’. I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands.”

Shamita has managed to win several hearts during her stay in Bigg Boss 15 house with her performance. She has always shown her strong and dignified side and had received lots of praise from the host Salman Khan too.

In other news, Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant also graced the set of the Bigg Boss 15 finale and also performed to give tribute to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shamita Shetty ELIMINATED from the race