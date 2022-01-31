Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Fans disappointed with Shamita Shetty’s eviction; Say ‘Well played Sherni’

Several hearts broke after Deepika Padukone, who came on the show to promote her upcoming flick Gehraiyaan, announced the elimination of Shamita Shetty from the Bigg Boss 15 Finale and brought her out of the house. After her eviction, the top 3 contestants now are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita won several hearts during her stay and enjoyed a huge fan following for her strong personality. Her fans expressed their disappointment over her elimination and flooded Twitter and cheered for the actress.

As she got evicted, Shamita’s fans got emotional and disappointed. A fan wrote, “Well played Sherni.” Another fan tweeted, “It's an honour that the queen came to take the queen ! Im overwhelmed. My Sherni. Shamita Shetty Bow Down. PROUD OF YOU SHAMITA #ShamitaShetty.” Similarly, other users also tweeted in her favour post her eviction. A fan wrote, “Very well played #ShamitaShetty. You deserve top 2 but it’s God’s Choice. Good Luck for future .” Shamita wore a stunning yellow dress for the finale day.

See some tweets here:

Post her eviction, Shamita talked to Salman Khan on the sets and rooted for her friend Pratik Sehajpal for the win. She said, “I did not expect whatever happened inside the house. This is really tough show and honestly, I am really happy that I could reach till end. This is really big for me. Also, ‘Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar khete hain’. I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands.”

