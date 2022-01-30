Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Gehraiyaan cast grace the show; Deepika Padukone asks Salman Khan to kiss Siddhant

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is on January 30 and as Nishant Bhat walked out with Rs 10 lakh briefcase, now the race is between Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal. Amid this, the host Salman Khan welcomed the star cast of movie the Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa on the sets of the reality TV show. They have come to promote their upcoming film. A video of the same was shared by Colors TV on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, Salman was seen having fun with Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya. They all danced together on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Later, Deepika Padukone asked if Salman would host the next season of Bigg Boss. To which, he said that he would do it if they’ll increase his fee or else he won’t. Then, Deepika asked Salman to kiss Siddhant as he said no to the next season. It left Salman in shock and he said that he’ll do Bigg Boss for free but won’t kiss Siddhant at all. The whole entertaining banter left everyone in laughter.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will end today and the nation will get its winner. The top six contestants were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Rashami got eliminated yesterday while Nishant walked out with Rs 10 lakh. Shehnaaz Gill, the former Bigg Boss contestant also graced the finale event.

