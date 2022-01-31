Bigg Boss 15 Finale Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash lifts trophy, Salman Khan’s powerful performance & more

Bigg Boss 15 garnered a strong fan base owing to fights, drama, controversies, and love this season. The show was extended by a few more weeks owing to the entertainment. On Sunday, the finale kick-started with Salman Khan's dance performance on the popular song Seeti Maar. Finally, after four long months, Salman Khan announced Tejasswi Prakash as the winner. As the show has come to an end, here are special highlights of Day 2 of the Grand Finale episode.

Tejasswi Prakash wins the trophy

Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up while Karan Kundrra bagged the second runner-up title. After lifting the trophy, Tejasswi posed for a happy picture with her parents and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the journey. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”

Salman Khan’s powerful performance

Salman Khan along with the six finalists Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai gave a high energy performance. They grooved to the song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ from Salman Khan’s movie Race 3.

Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill paid him an emotional tribute on the finale. She performed on 'Tera Baap Aya' song with Sidharth's popular dialogue 'ek do teen char paanch che saath aath ya gyara bara... Bhaad mein jao.. Main Tum Logo se rishta banane nahi aaya..., Samaj mein aya na." Following this, the actress performed to an original song in her voice talking about longing, separation, and reunion. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan even broke down remembering Sidharth during the last episode.

Nishant Bhat quits the show with Rs 10 lakh

The popular contestant, Nishant Bhat, who was also seen in BB OTT, decided to take the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh and walked out of the house during the grand finale.

Gehariyaan star cast grace the show

The host Salman Khan welcomed the star cast of the movie Gehraiyaan- Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa on the finale. They promoted their upcoming film and even entered the house to announce the eviction. The actors danced with Salman Khan during the episode. Later, Deepika Padukone even asked Salman if he would host the next season of Bigg Boss.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Gehraiyaan cast grace the show; Deepika Padukone asks Salman Khan to kiss Siddhant