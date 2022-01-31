Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Karan Kundrra is all smiles, Pratik Sehejpal thanks everyone as he leaves with Akasa

After a grand finale, Bigg Boss 15 is finally over and Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Pratik Shejpal and Karan Kundra were the first and second runners up respectively and they were welcomed with a lot of cheering and hooting the moment they stepped out of the house. Karan looked dapper in a tuxedo and was all smiles as he left in his car smiling for the pics. Meanwhile, Pratik was escorted towards his car and thanked everyone with folded hands as he left with singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akasa.

In the video, we can see Karan Kundrra sitting on the front seat of his car as his car is surrounded by fans and media. The actor indeed looks handsome in his attire and could be seen smiling as he waved at the paps. On the other hand, Pratik Sehejpal seemed to be wearing a comfy outfit. He could be seen in a white tee as the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15 was escorted towards his car. Akasa Sing who was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15, drove the car. Pratik could be seen folding his hands and thanking everyone for their love and support.

Take a look:

Well, talking about Tejasswi Prakash winning the trophy, it is of course a big thing for her as she walked out with Rs 40 lakh and a prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss 15. However, her win came as surprise for several people, including the former contestants of the reality show.

While speaking to the paparazzi, Vishal Kotian said that I am feeling bad for Pratik because he was playing really good. He further added that it is a big thing that Pratik reached to Top 2 and he is still a winner. Similarly, Pratik’s good friend Akasa also rooted for Pratik and said that he is a winner for her. She also added that the top two for her are Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Rakhi Sawant too took Karan Kundrra’s name for the winner and said that Tejasswi’s win was quite shocking.

