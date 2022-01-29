Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Karan Kundrra-Pratik to Shamita Shetty-Tejasswi Prakash, top 5 rivalries on the show

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed drama, enmity, love, and some pure bonds of friendship in its five-month-long duration. And Bigg Boss is equal to controversies and rivalries too. This season too witnessed some of the big rivalries among the housemates and their fandoms have chosen their favourite as well. Right from Karan Kundrra to Jay Bhanushali to Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, all have crossed lines in the show at some point of the time.

Bigg Boss 15 has made several headlines for the fights in the show. Since Season 1, the contestants have indulged in some major fights and Season 15 was no exception at all. The contestants crossed their lines and indulged in verbal and sometimes physical fights. There are strong contestants this year and everybody has a high chance to win but let’s go in the past and dig out their baggage.

As the reality show comes to an end, let us have a look at the five top rivalries of this season:

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal knew each other before the show. However, the two had been in a bitter-sweet relationship inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They were seen getting hostile in mid of the season during one of the tasks. Pratik snatched some papers from Karan’s grasp and left him furious. He almost ‘choke-slammed’ Pratik by grabbing his neck and throwing him to the ground.

Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash

The two have been in the catfight since the beginning of the season. Be it over Karan Kundrra, over a task, or eviction, the two had always been fighting with each other. Recently, Tejasswi said some nasty comments on Shamita and called her ‘aunty’. It did not go well with Shamita and she called her out for her indecent remarks.

Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian

Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian started out as friends but ended up being one of the biggest rivalries of this season. They got in a major physical fight during one of the episodes in which mediapersons came inside the house to give them a reality check. During their fight, Jay called Vishal ‘fattu’ and ‘ghatiya aadmi’ who could not stay true to his sister Shamita. Vishal too was angry at Jay for his behaviour.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were wildcard entries this year but things weren't smooth between them inside the house. They got into a major fight during one of the tasks. During the task, Abhijit started torturing Pratik Sehajpal and said many mean things to him. He even dragged his family and the female housemates of the show. On this Devoleena reacted.

Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz got into a physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Umar charged at Pratik Sehajpal during the task. After this, Bigg Boss makers took matters into their own hands. Later, Umar got evicted due to this notorious fight.

Tell us which one do you feel is the greatest rivalry of them all?

