Bigg Boss 15 finale: Nishant Bhat walks out of the race with Rs 10 lakh; Twitterati REACTS

Bigg Boss 15 has garnered a loyal fan base owing to fights, drama, yelling, and love. The show was extended by a few more weeks owing to the entertainment. Finally, after four long months, the show has reached its finale and fans can’t wait to witness the winner of this season. The finale kick-started on Sunday evening with Salman Khan's dance performance on the popular song Seeti Maar. While the winner is yet to be announced, the popular contestant, Nishant Bhat decided to take the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh and walked out of the house during the finale.

Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholaki, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and Rubina Dilaik entered the house in today’s episode. They gave a chance to the contestants to take Rs 10 lakh and leave the game. Finding it a good opportunity, Nishant Bhat took advantage and chose to walk out of the house. Twitterati has reacted to Nishant’s move and called it a ‘good decision’. Many others congratulated him on his journey and left praises. One of the social media users wrote, “Congrats for an amazing journey in Bigg Boss @TheNishantBhat #NishantBhat . You've lived the best journey and won hearts! Wishing you all the best things in life coz you deserve the bestest of best things !!! #RaqeshBapat @RaQesh19”

Take a look:

Recently, in a poll conducted by Pinkvilla, the viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestant. Tejasswi Prakash took the lead with maximum votes. Second to her in voting is Shamita Shetty, who received 26% percent votes. With Nishant walking out of the show, now let's see who will finally lift up the trophy.

