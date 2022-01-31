Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Pratik Sehajpal becomes first runner-up, defeats second runner-up Karan Kundrra

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 15 aired its finale on January 30 and the five-month-long controversial journey has finally come to an end. To everyone’s surprise, the makers announced Karan Kundrra as the second runner-up of the show. And, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal reached the Top 2 in the reality show. The season got its winner in the Swaragini actress while Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up. Salman Khan announced it at the end of the show.

To those who are not aware, it was Pratik’s second appearance in Bigg Boss as he had earlier appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. He won several hearts due to his stint and enjoyed a huge fan following. His friendship with Nishant Bhat was also appreciated by his fans. In Bigg Boss OTT, he had walked out with the bag of money. The Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and the winner of the show was Divya Agarwal.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra stood third which left everyone in shock, especially his fans. His closeness with Tejasswi Prakash was hugely liked by his fans and well-wishers. Shamita Shetty came fourth and was taken out by Deepika Padukone, who came on the show to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. And, Nishant Bhat had walked out with Rs 10 lakh briefcase this time.

In other news, Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant also graced the set of the Bigg Boss 15 finale and also performed to give tribute to Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13. She also shared an emotional moment with Salman Khan on the stage while remembering Sidharth Shukla who passed away at age of 41 last year.

