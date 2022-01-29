Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rakhi Sawant kisses husband Ritesh as they get clicked on the sets

The finale of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be starting in some time. The finale will be determining the winner for the season, among the top six contestants. The grand finale event will be full of entertainment, as there will be special dance performance by the previous contestants of the season. In the recent pictures, received from the sets of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant is seen twinning with her husband Ritesh.

Ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant was papped outside the sets of the show. Rakhi Sawant is looking stunning in a floral print yellow lehenga. She is seen twinning with her husband Ritesh, who is seen in a yellow shade tribal print tracksuit. The couple strike different poses for the paps and Rakhi Sawant plants a kiss on hubby. They also showed their dance moves to the paps. They will doing a spectacular dance performance in the grand finale, which is due to commence soon.

See photos here:

Rakhi had first time revealed about being married in Bigg Boss 14, and she finally unveiled the suspense when her husband came inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They were often seen fighting in the house and had different opinion on several matters. Ritesh was earlier evicted from the show, and Rakhi Sawant was eliminated right before the finale episode. Now the race for lifting the trophy is between six contestants.



