Bigg Boss 15 Finale Review: Tejasswi Prakash's win, Shehnaaz Gill's tribute to Sidharth Shukla save the show

Bigg Boss season 15 wraps up today by giving the much anticipated winner of the season. Fans have been waiting with a bathed breath and were seen leaving no stone unturned in rooting for their favourite contestant.

The finale, probably for the first in the history of Bigg Boss, was split into two days and dominated the entire weekend. On Saturday, the show, post a lot of entertainment and performances by the top 5 and also by the evicted contestants. The show managed to get on board all the former contestants of Bigg Boss. From Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, to Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, former Bigg Boss winners made their presence felt and how.

The former winners who went inside the house, returned with BB 15 contestant Nishant Bhatt who opted for the briefcase of Rs 10 lakh over the BB 15 trophy. Fans of Nishant Bhatt were mighty upset with his decision but a lot many others applauded the choreographer's practical and wise decision. The BB makers, throughout the season were seen trying to spice up the entertainment quotient by getting on board wild cards, challengers, media, special media panel, and strong headed celebrity viewers of the show to pump up the contestants from their slumber. While we appreciate the efforts and brainstorming that surely must have gone into curating spice elements in the show, we cannot deny the fact that most of the efforts went futile.

Similarly, the weekend special Grand Finale, specifically split into two days, according to a lot of netizens, fizzled out all the excitement. Heard of curiosity killed the cat? Probably that's exactly what seems to have happened with the grand finale this year. Shamita Shetty's eviction making her bag the position of second runner up shocked a lot of fans as she was trending all across social media for weeks. Disappointed fans of the actress, a lot many expressed their utter dismay in the show and even called it biased.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill who met host Salman Khan on the stage of BB 15, got emotional on remembering late Sidharth Shukla. Salman himself was seen getting teary eyed remembering Sidharth. Khan has always been quite vocal about his fondness for Shukla. Shehnaaz's tribute to Sidharth made viewers, especially SidNaaz fans, extremely choked with emotions. It won't be wrong if we say that that was the highlight of the Grand Finale, this year. She also performed on behalf of Sidharth with the same zeal and power with which Shukla would have also performed had he been here physically amidst us today.

Further Salman Khan's tete a tete with the entire cast of Gehraiyaan- Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi on the stage was quite fun. Deepika's on-screen charm lit up the screen all the more. Amidst all this, Karan Kundra who is dating fellow BB contestant Tejaswi Prakash, was seen kissing her in front of her parents, leaving their fans to crack up at the latters' reaction.

Though too many elements added in the Grand Finale, that we repeat, probably made the buzz fizzle out but having said that we can't deny that there were a few moments that really got us emotional. The part when all the top contestants got to meet their mothers, and their interaction absolutely got us emotional. But a lot of other jazz, and razzmatazz, moreover pushed for two days, seems to have killed the buzz of the show somehow, as a viewer is what I felt. Too many cooks spoil the broth?! Pretty much the same here too this time!

Nevertheless, with Tejaswi Prakash winning the trophy, many netizens are happy while a few are disappointed.

With this, this season of the reality show that counted for over 100+ days makes way for Bigg Boss season 16.

