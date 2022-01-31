Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan advises Shehnaaz Gill to MOVE ON as they miss Sidharth Shukla

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:13 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan advises Shehnaaz Gill to MOVE ON as they miss Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan advises Shehnaaz Gill to MOVE ON as they miss Sidharth Shukla
Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 will shortly see the winner. Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan also performed in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Among them, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was also invited to be a part of the show. Shehnaaz Gill got emotional as she interacted with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 finale stage. Salman gave a tight hug as he comforted her. Even the actor got emotion. They wiped off their tears. Salman said, "It has been a difficult time for Shehnaaz in the past few months and I happy she is moving on. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki mom ke saath. You move one, do good work."

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!