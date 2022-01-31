Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan advises Shehnaaz Gill to MOVE ON as they miss Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15 will shortly see the winner. Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan also performed in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Among them, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was also invited to be a part of the show. Shehnaaz Gill got emotional as she interacted with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 finale stage. Salman gave a tight hug as he comforted her. Even the actor got emotion. They wiped off their tears. Salman said, "It has been a difficult time for Shehnaaz in the past few months and I happy she is moving on. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki mom ke saath. You move one, do good work."