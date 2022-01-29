Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan and all six finalists give a power-packed performance

The countdown for the finale episode has begun and this weekend, the winner of season 15 of Bigg Boss will be declared. The grand finale will be no less than a spectacular evening with fabulous performances by the contestants as well as the special guests on the episode. There are presently six contestants in the race for the winner’s trophy. In the recent promo of the episode, host Salman Khan introduces the finalist in a grand style.

In the new promo of the grand finale episode, the six finalists Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai will be seen giving a high energy performance along with host Salman Khan. They will be seen dancing to the song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ from Salman Khan’s movie Race 3. There is a grand stage setup with fire effects. The finalists are look stunning in their special attires for the grand event.

See promo here:

In the grand finale episode, there will be many surprises for the contestants and audience. There will be a special performance by the ex-winners of the show including Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari and others. All the ex-contestants of the season will also grace the finale. Amid the ongoing fun and excitement in the show, there will also be seen friction between Shamita and Tejasswi, as the former’s beau Raqesh Bapat calls out Tejasswi for her insecurity regarding Shamita and Karan Kundrra. Shamita also fights with her for age-shaming her in the house.



