Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shamita Shetty ELIMINATED from the race

Bigg Boss 15 will get its winner very soon. The show is all set to end tonight and fans will get to see Salman Khan announcing the winner's name. While the audience is curious to know who will take home the trophy of Bigg Boss 15 tonight, the latest update is coming in that Shamita Shetty has been eliminated from the final race. Her journey has been ended in the fourth position. Nishant Bhat who was standing in the fifth position in the finalists' list, has already accepted the briefcase offer and quite the show.

Shamita’s elimination was announced by Deepika Padukone who went inside the house with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. They announced her name which came as a shock for her fans. They did not expect her to be out of the race. She was considered one of the strongest contestants among them. Earlier to her, Nishant Bhatt also got eliminated. Rashmi was eliminated from the show on Saturday. Now, it is also reported that Karan Kundrra has also been evicted. But there is no official confirmation on this.

However, the reports also claim that Tejasswi will be lifting the trophy but it is too early to say this. Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to announce the winner. Meanwhile, the actor has not announced till now about the next season. It is not clear whether the next season is coming or not.

Coming back to Shamita, the actress has always managed to win the audience's hearts from her performance. She has always shown her strong side and has received a lot of praise from the host too.

