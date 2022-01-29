Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan tear up after she pays tribute to late Sidharth Shukla

The countdown for the grand finale episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 had started and very soon the winner of the season will be found. It will be a star-studded event with innumerable dance performances and various other performances on the stage. There will also be a very special performance of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, as she will pay tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. As she shares the stage with host Salman Khan, they will be seen hugging and getting emotional.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is set for his heavenly abode on 2nd September 2021. His sudden deaths shocked his close ones as well as the entire entertainment industry. Shehnaaz Gill shared a close bond with him was deeply affected. The actress Shehnaaz Gill first time came to the sets of Bigg Boss after Sidharth’s demise and she couldn’t hold her tears as she saw host Salman Khan. She said, “Aapko dekhkar emotional ho gyi.” She also gave a special musical tribute to the actor.

