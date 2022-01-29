Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati & 2 other past winners to perform on stage

The finale episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 will commence is just few hours. There are six finalists for the season and the winner will be given the trophy and the prize money. The finale episode will be full of entertainment as there will be numerous performances by the contestants and the special guests. As per the latest promo of the finale episode, 5 ex-winners of the show will be setting the stage on fire with their dance performances.

In the promo of the episode, it is seen that 5 former winners of the show will be seen giving stunning performances on the stage of Bigg Boss 15. There will be special performances by Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan and Urvashi Dholakia. They will be coming on the grand finale of the show to show their support to the finalists of the season.

See promo here:

There will also be the ex-contestants of the current season, who will also be performing. The six finalists Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai will be also be performing one last time. On the last day inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, the contestants were shown a video of their journey inside the house. They were seen getting emotional on seeing those moments of their life. They were joined by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Siddharth Dey on the show.|



