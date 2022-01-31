Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Tejasswi Prakash lifts winner trophy; Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai & others congratulate

Bigg Boss 15 has finally come to an end! The mega-successful reality TV show kept its audience hooked for the past months with its doses of fights, love, drama, and entertainment. After yesterday’s episode, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal were the finalists. Tejasswi Prakash beat all the odds and emerged as the winner. Well played, Tejasswi Prakash! On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal finished in second place and became the runner-up. As soon as the results were announced, fans and industry colleagues wasted no time to congratulate Tejasswi. Some of the notable celebs to applauded the Bigg Boss 15 winner were Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Varun Sood, Kaaranvir Bohra and others.

After Salman Khan announced the winner, Rashami Desai took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Congratulations #TejasswiPrakash And @realsehajpal congratulations to you too! God Bless.” Varun Sood also penned a message. “Love wins! Really reminded me of Ace of Space.” Soon after winning the trophy and Rs 40 lakh, Tejasswi shared a glimpse with her parents. Apart from fans, Kaaranvir Bohra said, “Congratulations girl”. Even Mrunal Thakur commented on the post, “Congratulations”.

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 15 aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. The show garnered massive viewing because of its interesting contestants and how they interacted with each other. One of the finest seasons of Bigg Boss, the show will surely be missed by its audience. Congratulations to Tejasswi Prakash. You deserved it!

